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Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swift's 'last-minute' surprise on show

Taylor Swift's memorable 'Graham Norton Show' did not go as planned

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Web Desk
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Published July 14, 2026

Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swifts last-minute surprise on show
Graham Norton reveals Taylor Swift's 'last-minute' surprise on show

Taylor Swift's Graham Norton Show appearance was one of the domino effect occurrences for her work as a whole because it inspired her Opalite music video, but it was not initially planned to go that way.

The 36-year-old pop superstar in fact, joined the show after it was completely booked, Graham Norton revealed in a new interview.

The famed host shared that they were thinking about cancelling one of the guests from the show after the Grammy winner confirmed but soon "word came back from Taylor, no one must be bumped."

Thus they carried on with the couch full of guests and Norton noted that "that was a good show to be on, because everyone ended up in the Opalite music video. 

The show inspired Swift for the music video when one of the guests mentioned that they would love to be on a Taylor Swift music video, and the rest is history.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker had appeared on the show to promote her then newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl.

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