Who is Shia LaBeouf's alleged stalker Alyssa Couture aka hfcampaign?

Shia LaBeouf asks his alleged stalker to leave him alone, telling her, 'You're scaring my dad'

Shia LaBeouf confronted his alleged stalker, a woman who believes the actor is a clone of her late husband.

On Monday, July 13, an Instagram account with the handle hfcampaign uploaded a video of herself inside a parked car as the Transformers star accused her of coming to his home and scaring his family.

“God bless you, leave me alone!” he says through the driver's-side window. “Hi, how are you? Hey, you’re scaring my dad. You’re scaring my people. You hear me? You know what I’m saying? God bless you. Leave me alone.”

“Shia I was not hear this person's house,” the woman captioned her Instagram video.

The footage ends without revealing what happened beforehand or after the exchange. However, a look through the account as well as online speculation paints a grim picture.

Who is Shia LaBeouf's alleged stalker Alyssa Couture?

The video was uploaded by the Instagram account @hfcampaign, which appears to be run by a woman identifying herself as Alyssa Couture. Her profile describes her as an "Energy Healer" and links to a GoFundMe campaign where she says she is disabled and raising money to purchase a home and land in Colorado.

In the fundraiser, Alyssa writes that she is experiencing financial hardship and lists several health conditions, including heart disease, scoliosis, PTSD, a traumatic brain injury and the effects of a stroke. She says she hopes to find a quiet place where she can recover, adding, "The Colorado home will keep my husband in less danger also."

Her Instagram page contains thousands of videos documenting her daily life, with many recent uploads addressing “Shia.”

Those who have been following Alyssa for some time claimed authorities previously became involved over alleged stalking concerns, but no official police statement confirming those reports has been made public.

Does Alyssa Couture believe Shia LaBeouf is her husband?

Much of the discussion surrounding the incident has come from Reddit and X, where users claiming to have followed Alyssa's account for months offered their own interpretations of her posts.

According to those users, Alyssa believes the public Shia LaBeouf is actually a clone of her late husband and that the two communicate through numbers, patterns and coded messages hidden in videos. They also claim she believes they are trapped inside an AI-generated reality and that she records videos as a way of communicating with him.

One Reddit user wrote, "I have been following this Instagram account for a while. She is schizophrenic, who believes she is married to Shia, but she says it’s not the public figure…According to her, Shia, her husband, communicates with her through numbers and sequences and her way of communicating with him is making videos."

The same user alleged that Alyssa had recently tracked down the real actor during a road trip before the confrontation captured in the now-viral video. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Source: Reddit

Beyond the exchange captured on video, LaBeouf has not publicly commented on the incident.