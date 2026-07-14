Real reason behind Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's split

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff reveal truth after denying ‘trust issues’ comments

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff shockingly split up after nearly three years of marriage after showing nothing but love and support to each other in the public eye.

Soon after the split news surfaced, narratives emerged about their being “trust issues” and “power imbalance” between the couple, but insiders soon denied any such allegations.

However, the real reason behind their split seems to run deeper as an exclusive source revealed that at the core of their marriage had turned weak because they simply had different perspectives on life.

“Margaret has a light, very positive energy. She’s warm, upbeat and always tries to see the best in people,” the insider told People Magazine, while “Jack tends to be more serious. They just look at life differently. Their personalities weren’t the best match in the long run.”

As for now, the source noted, the Substance star is shifting her focus to her career and looking towards what’s ahead of her.

“She genuinely loves acting and gets excited about every new project. That’s always been a huge part of who she is. She’s the happiest when she’s working and right now, she’s just looking ahead and focusing on what’s next. She’s spent years building her career and is excited to keep doing what she loves,” they said, referring to her movie Possession in production.

The news about the split came out after the Bleachers frontman attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding with his sister Rachel Antonoff and Qualley was nowhere in sight.