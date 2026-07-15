Country singer Zach John King cancels shows after sudden death of his father

Country singer Zach John King has decided to step away from the road and cancelled five of his scheduled shows due to a major personal loss.

His father suddenly died on Friday, July 10 and the rising country star needs time with his family.

Taking to Instagram, King shared the devastating news and paid a heartfelt tribute to his father. The 29-year-old musician described his father as “our family’s rock, my best friend and the greatest man I’ll ever know.”

He continued, “John King was the kind of husband, father, grandfather, friend, and follower of Jesus you’ll only find once in a lifetime. Those that knew him knew his eyes were never fixed on this weary world.”

Dealing with major loss and to grieve with his family, the singer has cancelled his shows for the next two weeks. He plans to spend time with family before going back to work, adding, “this is what my father would have wanted.”

Based on his public tour schedule, the cancelled shows include:

Country Thunder Wisconsin — Twin Lakes, WI — July 17

Freedom Fest MN — Little Falls, MN — July 17 and 18

Luke Bryan: Word on the Street Tour — Southaven, MS — July 23

Luke Bryan: Word on the Street Tour — Brandon, MS — July 24

Luke Bryan: Word on the Street Tour — Orange Beach, AL — July 25

King had been set to play two Wisconsin festivals and one in Minnesota before opening several dates for Luke Bryan's Word on the Street Tour.