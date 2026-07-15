 
Geo News

Country singer Zach John King cancels shows after sudden death of his father

Here's a full list of Zach John King's cancelled shows

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 15, 2026

Country singer Zach John King cancels shows after sudden death of his father
Country singer Zach John King cancels shows after sudden death of his father

Country singer Zach John King has decided to step away from the road and cancelled five of his scheduled shows due to a major personal loss. 

His father suddenly died on Friday, July 10 and the rising country star needs time with his family.

Taking to Instagram, King shared the devastating news and paid a heartfelt tribute to his father. The 29-year-old musician described his father as “our family’s rock, my best friend and the greatest man I’ll ever know.”

He continued, “John King was the kind of husband, father, grandfather, friend, and follower of Jesus you’ll only find once in a lifetime. Those that knew him knew his eyes were never fixed on this weary world.”

Dealing with major loss and to grieve with his family, the singer has cancelled his shows for the next two weeks. He plans to spend time with family before going back to work, adding, “this is what my father would have wanted.”

Based on his public tour schedule, the cancelled shows include:

  • Country Thunder Wisconsin — Twin Lakes, WI — July 17
  • Freedom Fest MN — Little Falls, MN — July 17 and 18
  • Luke Bryan: Word on the Street Tour — Southaven, MS — July 23
  • Luke Bryan: Word on the Street Tour — Brandon, MS — July 24
  • Luke Bryan: Word on the Street Tour — Orange Beach, AL — July 25

King had been set to play two Wisconsin festivals and one in Minnesota before opening several dates for Luke Bryan's Word on the Street Tour.

Make us preferred on Google
Airbnb guests horrified to find their own photo hanging in rental—but who put it there?
Airbnb guests horrified to find their own photo hanging in rental—but who put it there?
LeBron James eyes three destinations for 24th season: but where will he land? find out here
LeBron James eyes three destinations for 24th season: but where will he land? find out here
Cody Bellinger earns All-Star MVP as big dream came true—but his eyes drifted elsewhere
Cody Bellinger earns All-Star MVP as big dream came true—but his eyes drifted elsewhere
IBM plummets to worst single-day loss in over 5 decades after early earnings
IBM plummets to worst single-day loss in over 5 decades after early earnings
Messi's ‘favourite referee' named for England vs Argentina semi-final, fans cry foul
Messi's ‘favourite referee' named for England vs Argentina semi-final, fans cry foul
ICE agent kills man in Maine who wasn't the one agents were looking for: Here's what happened
ICE agent kills man in Maine who wasn't the one agents were looking for: Here's what happened
‘Apocalypse-proof' pod unveiled as war fears rise. Here's how to get one
‘Apocalypse-proof' pod unveiled as war fears rise. Here's how to get one
Trump blasts FBI director Kash Patel over Graham death investigation
Trump blasts FBI director Kash Patel over Graham death investigation