Timothee Chalamet honoured by Knicks' star after constant support

Knicks star Tyler Kolek gives shout out to Timothee Chalamet after big win

Timothee Chalamet is a constant at the New York Knicks games on the courtside at Madison Square Garden throughout the basketball season, and Tyler Kolek recently appreciated the actor for his support.

The Knicks’ point guard noted “[Chalamet] was there last year throughout the whole playoff run so obviously we knew he was going to be here this year on the road, at home…” in conversation with Page Six at the 2026 ESPY Awards.

Alongside the Marty Supreme star, Kolek praised Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Ben Stiller, saying, “All the fans — Spike, Tracy, Ben — all those guys, they come to the home games, to the away games… It’s cool seeing all the support we get.”

When asked who else he would like to see at the games, Kolek named Tom Brady, saying, “He’s been there before but he has to come more often. I grew up a Patriots fan, when he left I kind of bandwagoned and went to the Buccaneers because I wasn’t really a Patriots fan, I was a Tom Brady fan.”

While Brady has attended two games, Chalamet has hardly ever missed a game. He even attended many of the matches with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.