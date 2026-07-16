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Rob Reiner's on Nick in shocking state during solitary confinement

Nick Reiner awaits trial in prison for parents Rob and Michele Reiner’s murder

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Published July 16, 2026

Nick Reiner awaits trial in prison for parents Rob and Michele Reiner’s murder
Nick Reiner awaits trial in prison for parents Rob and Michele Reiner’s murder

Nick Reiner has been away in prison after he allegedly brutally murdered his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, and the accused has drastically changed during his time in imprisonment.

The 32-year-old is reportedly barely recognisable after seven months in solitary confinement and his health is deteriorating day by day both physically and mentally.

“Nick no longer looks like Nick. He is rapidly deteriorating. No one would recognise him,” a source close to the family told Daily Mail.

“He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on. His eyes are very sunken in,” the insider added.

Nick has been behind the bars since December 2025, at the Los Angeles Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

The insider told the outlet, “Nick has not been well for many years. But before jail some of his personality could be recognised. Not now. He is like a babbling child, totally out of it. It’s so bad his lawyers have a hard time talking to him.”

Nick’s siblings Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner are also worried “that he will never be sane again and that he could possibly die as his heart could weaken from the constant strain.”

The accused has plead not guilty and is currently requesting access to his $1.5 million trust fund to cover his legal fees.

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