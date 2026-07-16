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Lana Del Rey drops new bombshell about upcoming music ahead of 'Stove'

Lana Del Rey excites fans with music update after release delays

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Web Desk
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Published July 16, 2026

Lana Del Rey drops new bombshell about upcoming music ahead of Stove
Lana Del Rey drops new bombshell about upcoming music ahead of 'Stove'

Lana Del Rey has been teasing her new album Stove for a while at this point - initially titled Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, and she just revealed a new twist in its story.

The 41-year-old musician announced that she has been working on not one but two albums while she has been away from the spotlight, and there's a companion album to Stove, called Spyda, which is in works.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker shared that she will need a month to finish the companion album and then send both over into vinyl production.

Del Rey shared that the companion album is a commentary on the recent changes in her life, and how they affected her artistry.

The news caught fans offguard and they began celebrating on social media while also commenting about their anticipation for her tenth studio album. 

One such fan wrote on X, "'Just one more month' has become Lana's favorite genre."

While another added, "She says this every time we won’t believe it until it drops."

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