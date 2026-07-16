Kim Kardashian takes urgent action after Taylor Swift wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported $20 million wedding may be over, but insiders claim the celebration has sparked a new celebrity competition–and Kim Kardashian is already thinking ahead.

As per Closer magazine, the reality star is growing increasingly serious about boyfriend Lewis Hamilton and has quietly started imagining what another trip down the aisle could look like.

“Things with Lewis are going really well, and it’s got serious. Kim doesn’t want to jump the gun, but she has got marriage in her sights again,” an insider claimed. “Seeing Taylor’s grand wedding to Travis has really made her think about what her next wedding could look like.”

The source alleged Kim is not planning a proposal just yet, but vision is already larger than life.

“She has been thinking about making it one of the most epic nuptials of all time.”

Apparently, Taylor’s headline-making ceremony also caught the attention of one very familiar Kardashian.

“As soon as Kim saw all the hoopla surrounding Taylor’s wedding, it brought out the green-eyed monster in her,” the insider added. “She was straight on the phone to her mom, Kris, who suggested she could ‘one-up’ Taylor to do something even bigger.”

Not everyone in Kim’s circle is reportedly cheering on the idea.

“Her sisters have warned her she’s moving too fast,” the source claimed, adding that she's keeping these wedding dreams from Lewis for now.

Whether wedding bells are actually on the horizon remains to be seen. But if the reports are true, Taylor’s blockbuster celebration may have inspired Hollywood’s next race to the altar–and Kim does not appear interested in finishing second.