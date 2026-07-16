Katie Price, Lee Andrews hit by relationship crisis: Stay away!

Katie Price and Lee Andrews' marriage is reportedly going through another difficult time after new claims about Lee's behaviour.

According to Closer, Katie is upset because Lee has reportedly been contacting some of the men she dated in the past.

A source claimed that he wanted to stop anyone from speaking badly about him or adding to rumours about their relationship. The insider, however, said that it has only created more problems between them.

The source added Katie told Lee that she does not want more drama. After spending many years in the spotlight, she reportedly feels the best way to deal with gossip is to ignore it and let people move on.

While the reality star appreciates that her new husband wants to defend her and their marriage, she believes that his reactions are making things even worse.

Katie married Lee in Dubai in January after a whirlwind romance so since then, their relationship faced constant public attention.

Millions of questions were raised about Lee's past, his business claims and his time in prison in Dubai.

The pressure, moreover, also got massive after some of the model’s former partners spoke about him.

Despite all those criticism, Lee has continued speaking out on social media as the insider claimed Katie was embarrassed after he threatened to expose celebrities online.