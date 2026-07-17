Will Ferrell asks Kim Kardashian's help for one life goal

Will Ferrell is calling for help, asking for Kim Kardashian’s personal assistance in his ongoing quest to be crowned PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 59-year-old actor, who stars in the newly released Netflix golf comedy The Hawk, reiterated his burning desire to inherit the coveted title while speaking to Variety at a recent red carpet event.

Ferrell’s renewed campaign comes hot on the heels of his viral June photoshoot for Kardashian's loungewear and lingerie brand, SKIMS, which saw the comedian strip down to his underwear.

Upon seeing the sultry promotional pictures unveiled to the public, Ferrell was full of praise for his own physique, joking, "If you got it, flaunt it."

Pointing to his own near-naked shots, he jokingly asked how PEOPLE could possibly pass him over, suggesting they skip a fresh photoshoot altogether and simply use the SKIMS pictures for the cover.

Addressing the camera directly, the Elf star quipped that he is still trying to get the magazine's crown, warning, "PEOPLE, if you don’t give it to me this year, then we know the fix is in. Ok?"

The actor's campaign is not a sudden whim, as he first told PEOPLE back in 2024 that he was actively "planting the seeds" to land the iconic cover, pointing out at the time that the publication rarely selects comedians.

When interviewer Marc Malkin suggested that Ferrell should leverage his connection with 45-year-old Kardashian to get her to "talk to" PEOPLE on his behalf, Ferrell laughed and eagerly agreed, saying that would exactly make it happen.

The partnership between the two stars has been building in the lead-up to his new series.

Ferrell recently launched an in-character Instagram account to promote The Hawk, and Kardashian even joined him online for a collaborative tutorial on how to snap the perfect selfie.

The SKIMS menswear campaign fully embraced the bit, featuring Ferrell dressed as his character, Lonnie The Hawk Hawkins, a washed-up golfer plotting an unlikely career comeback, sporting a puka shell necklace, a tank top, and incredibly short briefs.

If Ferrell does manage to pull off his master plan with Kardashian's backing, he will succeed the current reigning Sexiest Man Alive, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who was crowned last November.

For now, fans can see Ferrell's character in full swing on screen, as The Hawk officially premieres on Netflix today.