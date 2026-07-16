Anthony Ippolito transforms into Sylvester Stallone in 'I Play Rocky' trailer

'I Play Rocky' will be out in theatres this November

After portraying Al Pacino in The Offer, Anthony Ippolito is stepping into Sylvester Stallone’s shoes to tell the unlikely story behind one of Hollywood’s greatest success stories.

Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the first trailer for I Play Rocky on Wednesday, July 15, giving fans a look at the film that chronicles Stallone’s fight to bring the 1976 classic Rocky to the big screen.

Directed by Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly, the biopic follows a young Stallone as he refuses to give up on the screenplay he believes will change his life. According to the film’s official synopsis, I Play Rocky “is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky — he was meant to be Rocky Balboa.”

In the trailer, Ippolito’s Stallone is seen pitching his script for Rocky, which immediately wins over executives. But when they begin spitballing potential actors who could play Rocky, including Clint Eastwood, Stallone says, “Uh, guys. I play Rocky.”

“Told ‘no’ at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds,” the synopsis continues. “The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.”

AnnaSophia Robb stars as Stallone’s first wife, Sasha Czack, while Stephan James portrays Carl Weathers, the late actor who famously played Apollo Creed. The cast also includes Matt Dillon as Frank Stallone Sr., alongside Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto and P.J. Byrne.

I Play Rocky arrives in theatres this November.

Is Sylvester Stallone involved in 'I Play Rocky'?

Sylvester Stallone is not involved in I Play Rocky, despite expressing his interest. In a September 2025 interview with The Playlist, the Oscar-nominated actor said he was “blindsided” by the film’s announcement.

“I was shocked to read [about] it. I have zero to do with it. Since I lived it, I thought I might be able to participate and give them some insight,” Stallone, 79, said at the time.

Meanwhile, the action star is gearing up to release his memoir, The Steps, on September 29.