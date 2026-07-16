Avril Lavigne surprised Taylor Swift's wedding guests with THIS classic hit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding just gained another unforgettable musical moment.

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee has revealed that Avril Lavigne performed her2002 hit Sk8er Boi during the couple's July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

“I guess me saying Avril Lavigne played Sk8r Boi was the first time that it came out,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “But she was awesome. And to be clear, those musicians... one would just call out the other, and then they would come up and they would just do their s***,” he added.

McAfee described the wedding as unlike anything he had ever witnessed, adding, “Think about her brain going to her dream wedding and then Travis Kelce’s energy in the middle of it in the football world, coming together with Hollywood and Nashville.”

Previously, he also shared that Paul McCartney performed the Beatles song I Want to Hold Your Hand, while Stevie Nicks took the stage with Swift joining her during part of the performance.

The wedding also reportedly featured performances from Camila Cabello, Sombr, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Ashanti and all three members of The Chicks.