Jessica Alba is 'thrilled' to land mystery role in '13 Going on 30' reboot

The 2004 film's original star, Jennifer Garner, will executive produce the reboot

Jessica Alba has joined the upcoming Netflix reboot of 13 Going on 30.

According to Deadline, the 45-year-old actress has signed on to star alongside Emily Bader, Logan Lerman and Adeline Rudolph, though details about her character remain tightly under wraps.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, the Fantastic Four star wrote, “One of those movies that truly never gets old… Thrilled to be part of reimagining such an iconic film alongside an incredible cast and creative team.”

Production on the reboot quietly began in Los Angeles last month, with original star Jennifer Garner returning behind the scenes as an executive producer.

Released in 2004, 13 Going on 30 became a rom-com favorite by telling the story of a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up in her 30-year-old body and learns that adulthood isn't quite what she imagined. Garner played the older version of Jenna Rink opposite Mark Ruffalo, and the film went on to earn around $96 million worldwide while building a devoted fan base that has kept it popular for more than two decades.

The reboot is directed by Brett Haley, who previously helmed Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation, from a script by Hannah Marks with revisions by Flora Greeson. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing, while Garner joins Donna Roth, Susan Arnold, Scott Hemming, Alyssa Altman, Marks, Gina Matthews and Ted Gidlow as executive producers.