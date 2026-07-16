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James Van Der Beek's last co star shares heartbreaking memory

Iconic star James Van Der Beek died on February 11, 2026, at the age of 48

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Published July 16, 2026

James Van Der Beeks last co star shares heartbreaking memory
James Van Der Beek's last co star shares heartbreaking memory

James Van Der Beek's final screen role got even more emotional after his Elle co star Lexi Minetree shared what it was like working with him before his death.

The 25-year-old actress said that he filled the set with kindness and left a lasting memory on everyone.

Lexi recently spoke about meeting the late actor while filming the Legally Blonde prequel in 2025.

James, who died in February at the age of 48 after fighting with colorectal cancer, played Dean Wilson in the series.

She, however, shared that the first time she met him was in the hair and makeup trailer, saying that James walked in with a warm smile and introduced himself to every single person there.

The My Amish Double Life actress added that he had a natural charm that made people feel comfortable right away.

Lexi also admired the way he stayed positive during filming, explaining that after everything he went through, he still showed up with energy and made people laugh.

She called him an incredible actor and said his funny personality will shine through in the show.

The actress also remembered seeing James bring his daughters, Annabel and Emilia, to the set and said that it was one of her favourite memories from filming.

James' wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, later shared that their daughters loved visiting him at work and that he was proud to be part of Elle.

Showrunner Caroline Dries also praised James, saying that he often shared stories, made everyone laugh and treated every person on set with kindness.

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