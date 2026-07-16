Tom Holland films sweet moment between Zendaya and Hunter Schafer

Tom Holland captures sweet moment between 'Euphoria' costars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer

Tom Holland knew just when to whip the camera out when his wife Zendaya had her friend Hunter Schafer over.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, July 15, the Emmy-nominated actress shared a home video showing her passionately explaining Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi hit Interstellar to her Euphoria co-star using nothing more than a cardboard box.

Zendaya explained that the clip was filmed in her living room with Holland behind the camera as she tried to untangle the film’s famously complex ending for Schafer. The Dune star revealed that the original recording lasted around 10 minutes before she trimmed it down for the show, while host Jimmy Fallon admitted they had to shorten it even further.

The video shows Zendaya mapping out the story on the cardboard box as she walks Schafer through Murph’s childhood and her father Cooper’s journey through space. “Prior to this, in her life, she’s been growing up with this thing in her room, right?” Zendaya says. “And it’s been knocking on his door. And she’s telling her dad, and dad’s like, ‘What the f*** you on about?’”

As Schafer bursts into laughter, Holland can also be heard chuckling behind the camera. Still determined, Zendaya continues, “But dad, he follows one of those f***ing things, and it takes him to NASA, which ultimately ends him up here, right?”

The explanation eventually clicked, with Schafer realising where Matthew McConaughey’s Cooper ends up by the film’s emotional finale.

Back on the late-night show, Zendaya confirmed Interstellar remains her favourite Christopher Nolan movie and revealed she was overwhelmed when Holland — who also stars in the movie — later told her she had been cast as Athena in Nolan’s upcoming epic, The Odyssey.