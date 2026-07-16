Jennifer Lopez dealt another blow after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been left disappointed after another problem came up with the Beverly Hills home she once shared with Ben Affleck.

Just when it looked like the house finally found a buyer, the deal is now met with disaster, leaving the property unsold once again.

According to TMZ, someone already put down a deposit for the luxury mansion but the sale did not go through.

The reported setback means Jennifer is once again looking for a new buyer after months of trying to sell the property.

The former couple bought the home in 2023 for $60.85 million as they first listed it for $68 million in 2024 but it did not sell.

The asking price was later lowered to $52 million and then again to $49.95 million.

Now, the listing has disappeared from property websites, leaving many wondering what will happen next.

Reports, however, also claim that Ben already signed his share of the house to Jennifer. Even so, the sale is still expected to bring less money than what they originally paid.

The huge mansion has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, swimming pool, sports courts, a gym, a boxing ring, sports lounge, guest penthouse and space to park 80 cars.

Jennifer, moreover, recently spoke openly about heartbreak, saying that breakups should not be seen as failure because they can help people grow.