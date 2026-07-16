Courteney Cox finally finds peace after rocky romance with Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox is said to be finding comfort in an old friend after reports claimed that her longtime relationship with Johnny McDaid came to an end.

While the 62-year-old actress has kept quiet about her personal life, sources say former Friends co star Matt LeBlanc has been one of the people helping her through the difficult time.

According to reports, Courteney and Johnny quietly ended their relationship after more than 13 years together.

The couple, however, faced many ups and downs before but this time insiders claim they slowly grew apart while spending much of their time living in different countries.

The former partners were last seen together at the US Open last September.

A source also claimed that Courteney chose not to tell many people about the breakup because she did not want public attention so instead, the actress reportedly shared her feelings with a few close friends, including Matt.

The insider shared the Friends cast became much closer after the death of Matthew Perry in 2023.

Since then, they have made a real effort to stay connected and support each other whenever someone is struggling.

Matt reportedly played a big part in lifting Courteney's spirits as the source went on to add that he has been making her laugh again and helping her look at life in a more positive way.

Reports, moreover, also claim Courteney is still healing from the breakup and is not thinking about another relationship right now.