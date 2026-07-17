Tom Cruise shares his thoughts about Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey'

Tom Cruise has given Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey his enthusiastic seal of approval, taking to social media after an early screening to declare he cannot wait to see it again.

The Mission: Impossible star posted a photo of himself holding a ticket in front of an IMAX 70mm theatre, addressing the filmmaker and his producing partner directly.

"Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can't wait to see it again!" he wrote.

The endorsement carries weight coming from Cruise, who is one of Hollywood's most vocal champions of the theatrical experience.

He famously held back Top Gun: Maverick throughout the pandemic rather than release it on streaming, a decision that paid off spectacularly when the film grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

Steven Spielberg subsequently told Cruise: "You saved Hollywood's a--, and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry."

Cruise has since made a habit of publicly supporting other filmmakers' cinema releases, promoting everything from Nolan's Tenet and Oppenheimer to Sinners and Disclosure Day.

While the two have never worked together, Cruise and Nolan share a deep commitment to the big screen experience, and The Odyssey represents the fullest expression of Nolan's theatrical ambitions yet, being the first feature ever shot entirely with IMAX 70mm film cameras.

The film opens officially on Friday.