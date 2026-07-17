Young Prince seen with hand injury in King and Queen reunion photo

The royal Palace has released a new photo from this week’s family reunion, capturing a special moment together.

A fresh family portrait, released by the royal house on July 15, captured all three generations together following a concert at the Borgholm Castle ruins.

Sweden's royal household convened at their beloved summer retreat on Tuesday, July 14, Solliden Palace on the island of Oland, to mark Crown Princess Victoria's 49th birthday. The annual gathering, known as "Victoriadagen."

In the newly released picture, Prince Julian of Sweden can be seen with a cast on his arm.

The picture was captioned: "Happy Summertime!"

The five-year-old Prince drew particular attention in the photograph, his right arm wrapped in a striking blue plaster cast. However, the young royal flaunted broken hand with unbroken spirits during the birthday festivities, with the prince joining his older brothers despite his injury.

Margareta Thorgren, who serves as Director of the Information and Press Department for the Swedish royal family, shared details about the young prince's injury in talks with Svensk Damtidning.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the mishap, Thorgren said, "Children and play, things that can happen."

Julian e is no stranger to attracting public attention, having previously charmed viewers during King Carl Gustaf's milestone 80th birthday celebrations in April.

In the photo, King Carl XVI Gustaf, 80, and Queen Silvia, 82, are seen with their children and grandchildren.

Crown Princess Victoria stands alongside her husband Prince Daniel, 52, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 14, and Prince Oscar, 10.

The picture show Princess Madeleine, 44, with her husband Christopher O'Neill alongside their daughters Princess Leonore, 12, and Princess Adrienne, 8.

Meanwhile, Prince Carl Philip, 47, and Princess Sofia look stunning with their one-year-old daughter Princess Ines.

The three sons of Carl Philip and Sofia — Prince Alexander, 10, Prince Gabriel, 8, and Prince Julian — stood prominently at the front.

They all smartly attired in coordinating green jackets, though Julian's was draped over his injured arm.