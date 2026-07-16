 
Geo News

King Charles cheers up Britons in delightful video after World Cup loss

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles' message for hurt Britons after defeat

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 16, 2026

King Charles cheers up Britons in delightful video after World Cup loss
King Charles cheers up Britons in delightful video after World Cup loss

King Charles shared a light-hearted piece of advice for England's fans after their defeat at the hands of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

On July 16, the royal family released a delightful video, showcasing the monarch and Queen Camilla at Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery.

At the start of the video, Charles, with a glass of beer in his hand, said that "Maybe it's a good day to drown a few sorrows," hinting at the latest football heartbreak.

The statement alongside the video reads, "The King and Queen have visited the Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery, marking the start of its 250th anniversary celebrations.

"Founded in 1777, the brewery is today stewarded by the seventh and eighth generations of the family.

"The independent regional brewer produces over 9 million pints of beer every year across its two brands, Badger and Outland.

"Hall & Woodhouse runs over 140 pubs and inns across the South of England."

Previously, King Charles' office shared a heartfelt note congratulating Team England for their outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Make us preferred on Google
Palace sparks reactions with Princess Anne new video: 'Creepy'
Palace sparks reactions with Princess Anne new video: 'Creepy'
Princess Anne holds key talks in Thailand after major break in tradition
Princess Anne holds key talks in Thailand after major break in tradition
Prince Harry suffers brutal blow as King's Counsel speaks out on court verdict
Prince Harry suffers brutal blow as King's Counsel speaks out on court verdict
Princess Kate in tears as 'gentle' William faces heat for being 'bitter'
Princess Kate in tears as 'gentle' William faces heat for being 'bitter'
Prince Harry 'feeling incredibly betrayed' by Meghan
Prince Harry 'feeling incredibly betrayed' by Meghan
Princess Anne ends 40-year royal absence with one important task
Princess Anne ends 40-year royal absence with one important task
Prince Harry 'infuriates' William with bombshell King Charles plan
Prince Harry 'infuriates' William with bombshell King Charles plan
Princes William, Harry chances of reunion laid bare after Highgrove visit
Princes William, Harry chances of reunion laid bare after Highgrove visit