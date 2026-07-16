King Charles cheers up Britons in delightful video after World Cup loss

King Charles shared a light-hearted piece of advice for England's fans after their defeat at the hands of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

On July 16, the royal family released a delightful video, showcasing the monarch and Queen Camilla at Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery.

At the start of the video, Charles, with a glass of beer in his hand, said that "Maybe it's a good day to drown a few sorrows," hinting at the latest football heartbreak.

The statement alongside the video reads, "The King and Queen have visited the Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery, marking the start of its 250th anniversary celebrations.

"Founded in 1777, the brewery is today stewarded by the seventh and eighth generations of the family.

"The independent regional brewer produces over 9 million pints of beer every year across its two brands, Badger and Outland.

"Hall & Woodhouse runs over 140 pubs and inns across the South of England."

Previously, King Charles' office shared a heartfelt note congratulating Team England for their outstanding performance throughout the tournament.