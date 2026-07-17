Prince Harry shares William's pain in first message after royal meeting

Prince Harry shares William's pain in first appearance after royal meeting

Prince Harry stepped out without Meghan Markle, that's his first major appearance following a headline-making meeting with King Charles.

On July 16, the Duke of Sussex was photographed at TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People in Sports red carpet.

Harry had two notable interactions with the media at the event that drew significant attention.

First, the former working royal made a cheeky comment, saying that the photographers present at the night were the "most polite" he had ever met.

Secondly, Harry shared the same 'pain' as his brother Prince William over the defeat of England at the hands of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

A reporter asked if England's loss had made him sad. In response, He said, "Of course."

Following England's defeat, the future King William shared an emotional message, expressing his sadness. But the Prince of Wales uplifted the team's morale with encouraging words.

For the unversed, Prince Harry was honoured by TIME over his incredible work with his passion project, Invictus Games.

Earlier, in a statement following the nod from TIME, the Duke said, "What we've managed to achieve through Invictus over the years is not only to give people their purpose and their meaning back, but give them their identity back."