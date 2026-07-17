Meghan Markle 'secret' comes out after she accepts King Charles offer

Meghan Markle stepped back from an alleged friendship which was known for reigniting a royal feud.

After the Sussexes met with King Charles on July 10, it has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex 'cut ties' with Omid Scobie, who, in his bombshell book Endgame, brought back 'royal racism' claims.

However, it's been a while, and there were no signs of any kind of relationship left between Meghan and the author.

Now, sources told Rob Shutter that Prince Harry's wife distanced herself from the controversial writer.

Exposing Meghan's 'secret' pattern, he said, "There is no way Omid walked away. Meghan was his biggest story, his meal ticket. If someone ended this relationship, it wasn’t him."

Speaking of the Duchess, the gossip columnist shared, "People are incredibly valuable until they aren’t. Once she feels she’s gotten what she needs, she cuts ties and rarely looks back."

But it has also been said that Meghan might be accepting the King's conditions to win back the royal family's trust.

Like in the latest runion, no photos were allowed. As per claims, it was also strictly instructed that both sides would share no details.

And till now, things are going as per the peace plan.