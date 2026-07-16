King Charles makes heartbreaking comment on his health

King Charles always puts on a brave face during his outing and royal engagement, never letting his fans feel down as he maintained momentum and high spirits.

The 77-year-old monarch shared upsetting health update in chat with 104-year-old James Fenton, a World War II veteran at ‘Heroes On The Water Isle of Man’ on July 14.

“I wasn’t expecting to find you here,” the King, 77, remarked, warmly taking Fenton’s hand as he sat down to chat.

“I’ve been waiting for this for quite some time,” Fenton replied. “I hope you’re all well, sir.”

“Not too bad, thank you very much, but I don’t know how you do it,” the King quipped. “It’s bad enough at my age.”

“You just have to keep going,” Fenton said, adding that he’s “always concerned” for the King’s health.

King Charles replied, “It is terrible because bits keep dropping off!”

The British announced his diagnosis of an undisclosed type of cancer in 2024. He’s continued to receive treatment, sharing late last year that his treatments would be reduced in 2026.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously confirmed that the King’s recovery reached a notably positive stage. However, the palace official avoide using the word "remission."

King Charles’ visit came just days after his reunion with Prince Harry, Megahn markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.