Prince William's biggest summer priority wasn't England's World Cup campaign

Prince William chose family time over a trip to North America to support England at the 2026 World Cup, with the Prince of Wales reportedly putting his children's milestone summer first.

A devoted Aston Villa supporter, William is no stranger to wearing his emotions on his sleeve during football matches, making his absence from England's World Cup campaign a surprise to many royal watchers.

England's hopes of reaching the final came to an end on Wednesday after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina, with the Prince later sharing a message praising the team's efforts despite the disappointing result.

According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, he remained in the UK because of an important moment for his family rather than a lack of enthusiasm for England's campaign.

A friend of the Wales family reportedly said: "It's been an important time for the family, as George has finished at Lambrook."

The summer marks a major turning point for Prince George. When the new school year begins in September, the 12-year-old will start boarding at Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father.

Kensington Palace recently confirmed the decision, announcing that Prince George will begin his studies at the Berkshire school later this year.

The weeks before that change are expected to be particularly meaningful for the Wales family, with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also finishing the school term.

It gives the family the opportunity to spend time together before George embarks on the next stage of his education.

Although William stayed at home during England's World Cup run, he had made it clear he was prepared to travel if the team reached the final.

Speaking on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, the future king was asked whether he would attend the tournament if England made it to the championship match.

"Definitely, if we're in the finals," William replied.