England football team won't receive balcony welcome at royal Palace

The England men's football team has seemingly missed an opportunity to receive a full-squad celebratory welcome at Buckingham Palace after losing the World Cup semi-final.

The men's national team has not historically received a full-squad celebratory palace reception for winning a major tournament since 1966.

While the squad will not have a traditional post-tournament balcony welcome at a palace, the royal family actively engages with the team.

Royal protocols state that full-team palace receptions and open-top bus parades down The Mall are strictly reserved for tournament victories or historic milestone triumphs (such as the Lionesses winning the Euros).

However, the team's exit does not mean they are cut off from the royal family. Their efforts to reach last four will surely be celebrated by Britons.

The current men's team may also be welcommed by the future monarch and his wife Princess Catherine to the Palace to celebrate their achievement to reach semi-finals.

Following England's 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, the heir to teh British throne penned a personal message telling the team to “hold your heads high” and calling them “the most complete England team in a tournament.”

King Charles III similarly encouraged with his words , saying that the Three Lions “remain the pride of a nation.”

There are also reports that Standout players from this World Cup run and manager Thomas Tuchel may be named in future New Year or King's Birthday Honours lists. Those selected will be invited to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle individually in the coming years to receive medals like an MBE or OBE.

It is to mention here that The Lionesses' Historic Royal ReceptionsThe England Women’s National Team (the Lionesses) has enjoyed major royal palace welcomes following their historic tournament runs: The 2025 Euros Triumph: Following their consecutive Euro 2025 championship victory.

The Lionesses paraded down The Mall and were honoured with a massive homecoming celebration directly in front of Buckingham Palace. They were even complemented by official royal recognition from King Charles III.

In 2015, the team was officially welcomed to Kensington Palace for breakfast with Prince William to celebrate their third-place finish at the FIFA World Cup.

Prince William, the President of the Football Association, hosted the U-20 England Football Team at Kensington Palace in 2017 to celebrate their World Cup victory.