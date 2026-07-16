Meghan Markle's Emmy Award nomination sparks outrage

Meghan Markle is facing backlash after her Netflix series landed an Emmy nomination, a nod experts are calling “somewhat baffling” given its ‘lackluster’ ratings.

Months after "With Love, Meghan" was canceled by the streaming service, the Duchess of Sussex earned her first-ever Emmy nomination.

The Duchess was herself shocked by the nomination as people had rejected the show, claims an expert.

"Well not so surprising when one considers these award bodies reward high profile players who might garner the awards attention. Nevertheless, given how polarizing MM is & that the show had completely lackluster ongoing watching views, it is somewhat baffling," Hilary Fordwich told Fox News.

She continued, "The really weak commercial traction of her show, with dreadfully low on-going watching demonstrated by lack of audience appeal, doesn’t warrant such an award, but no doubt it will garner the aforementioned media attention."

According to Fordwich, Harry's wife will most likely use the publicity from her Emmy nomination to fuel her next project. "This would only be a public-relations win, which is a far cry from a concrete future media contract," she said.

Kinsey Schofield agreed with Fordwich and believes this nomination will help Markle's career. She doesn't believe that the nod erases the criticism.

The expert belives it gives her supporters "a credible talking point."

"The nomination is helpful because it gives Meghan something tangible to point to in meetings with studios, networks and advertisers. Hollywood values third-party validation," Schofield admitted.

She continued: "However, one nomination shouldn’t be exaggerated into a sweeping endorsement from Hollywood. There’s a meaningful difference between earning a nomination in a competitive category and fundamentally changing your standing within the entertainment industry."

Another commentator Eldridge said, "That isn't predicated on the strength of her ratings or whether she eventually wins or loses; it’s an affectation and one she will likely leverage."

Eldridge believes that her Emmy nomination has helped her optically, but not within the industry.