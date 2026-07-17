Kim Kardashian beau Lewis Hamilton pens emotional message after death news

Lewis Hamilton posted a heartfelt message as his new flame Kim Kardashian mourns the loss of a beloved family member.

After Kris Jenner announced that her mother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon has passed away on Thursday, July 16, at the age of 91, the seven-time Formula 1 champion shared an emotional reminder about family.

Taking to his Instagram grid, the racetracks legend dropped a collection of photos and short clips from his recent vacation with the SKIMS mogul, alongside a short note, which read, “hold your people close” amid the death of Kim’s grandmother.

The speedster shared photos of himself, Kardashian, 45, and her children spending quality time together as they hiked, swam, rode jet skis, and watched movies together on the recent family excursion.

The Ferrari driver’s niece Willow and nephew Kaiden, who can be seen in one image giving their uncle a kiss on the cheek, also joined the family outing.

Among other pictures the couple, who sparked dating rumours earlier this year, can be seen posing alongside Kim’s son Psalm, 7, and daughter Chicago, 8.

Moreover, the Kardashians star also shared a bittersweet tribute in the wake of her grandma’s death, accompanied with a series of photos of the two together over the course of time.