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Anne Hathaway gets emotional over 'The Odyssey' themed baby gift

Anne Hathaway receives adorable 'The Odyssey' inspired gift basket for baby No. 3 during film's press tour

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Published July 17, 2026

Anne Hathaway gets emotional over The Odyssey-themed baby gift
Anne Hathaway gets emotional over 'The Odyssey'-themed baby gift

Anne Hathaway gets overwhelmed with emotions upon receiving The Odyssey inspired gift basket for her third baby during the film’s promotion.

Along with other guests, including Jay Shetty, Adam Lambert and her co-star Tom Holland, the Oscar winner appeared in an episode of the Today Show, which aired on Thursday, July 16.

A snippet from the latest episode surfaced over social media platforms, capturing the Devil Wears Prada star visibly emotional as someone from the crew handed over a basket to her.

Feeling ecstatic The Princess Diaries actress asked longtime Today co-anchor Craig Melvin if he made the cute presents himself.

In the clip, she smiles, laughs, and inspects items like knitted trojan outfit along with an adorable helmet.

She then hugged the basket warmly and cradled it with her baby bump.

Interestingly, Hathaway, 43, stars as Penelope, the protective mother in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film adaptation, making the themed gift a fitting nod to both her role and her third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman.

The couple is already parents to two sons, Jonathan (born in 2016) and Jack (born in 2019). Additionally, The Idea of You actress announced on third pregnancy on her Instagram in June.

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