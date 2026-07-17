Junior Andre among star kids approached for reality show inspired by 'The Simple Life'

Katie Price’s son Junior and Amanda Holden’s teen Lexi are reportedly in advanced talks to take part in the programe

A number of nepo babies are reportedly being brought together for a star-packed new reality TV show.

According to The Sun, UK TV bosses are in talks to launch one of reality TV's biggest new shows, inspired by The Simple Life with a competitive twist and cast of British nepo-babies.

Interestingly, 12 children of various celebrities have reportedly been approached by the production team.

Katie Price's son Junior, Jeff Brazier's son Freddy and Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi are reportedly deep in talks for the programe.

A source told The Sun: “Katie Price’s son Junior and Amanda Holden’s teen Lexi are reportedly in advanced talks to take part in the programe.

"Bosses are hoping to get twelve of the country’s favourite nepo babies and many of them are currently in talks

The insider continued: “Think the Simple Life but with even more nepos.

“Every episode they will have to take over a different business without help from anyone.

“It will be things like running a hotel or a zoo.

“The nepo who fails to impress will get sent home.

“The channel is yet to be announced but the creators are confident it’s going to be brilliant viewing as the kids lift the lid on what life is really like with their famous parents.”

It would be fun to watch who would manage to stay in the competition the longest.