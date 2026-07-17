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'Secret is out': Pete Wicks, Olivia Attwood finally confirm they are dating

The former TOWIE star shared loved-up snaps from their romantic getaway

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 17, 2026

Olivia and Pete began dating back in February after she split from her husband Bradley Dack
Olivia and Pete began dating back in February after she split from her husband Bradley Dack 

The secret is out! 

Pete wicks and Olivia Attwood have officially confirmed their relationship.

After months of being plagued by dating rumours, the former TOWIE star, 37, shared loved-up snaps from their romantic getaway as the couple packed on the PDA while relaxing in the sun.

Pete made his relationship with Olivia Instagram official as he captioned the post: 'I guess someone has to go first....IBIZA.' 

In the photos shared on Instagram, Olivia looked relaxed and smitten in the arms of her new beau. 

Pete's bestfriend, Sam Thompson, was among the first to congratulate the couple, writing: 'Never thought I’d see the day YOU hard launch!! couldn’t be happier for you brother'.

Olivia and Pete began dating back in February after she split from her husband Bradley Dack, and last week they were seen cosying up together during their Ibiza holiday.

Rumours of Olivia and Pete's romance began circulating last summer after intimate pictures of the pair on a boat emerged.

Olivia was previously married to Bradley Dack. 

The 35-year-old television personality parted ways with the footballer, 32, after a “breach of trust” on Bradley’s part, bringing an end to their two-year-long marriage.

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