Anne Hathaway shares exciting update on baby no 03

Anne Hathaway us opening up about why her third pregnancy feels nothing short of extraordinary.

The Oscar winner, who recently joked that baby no 03 was a “buzzer-beater,” revealed that the nickname carries far more emotion than fans may have realized.

“There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like 1% to 2%.”

Speaking at The Odyssey premiere in New York City, Hathaway explained that she and husband Adam Shulman approached the possibility of another child with cautious optimism.

“So we just decided to see where life took us, with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low,” she shared.

“We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it—sometimes not ever.”

The actress, already a mom to sons Jonathan and Jack, said welcoming another baby is something her family will never take lightly.

“It’s a blessing,” Hathaway said, adding that it is one she and Shulman “do not take for granted.”

The pregnancy announcement came last month in a sweet Instagram video that showcased her growing baby bump, while those close to the actress say she’s embracing this chapter with the same gratitude that has defined her career.

Away from the red carpet, Hathaway recently joked that life as a “boy mom” has completely changed how she gets dressed.

“When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast.”

With The Odyssey arriving in theaters on July 17, Hathaway has plenty to celebrate–but it seems her happiest premiere is happening at home.