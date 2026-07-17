Tom Holland’s cute Zendaya comment steals the spotlight in NYC

Zendaya and Tom Holland are proving that blockbuster premieres and date nights can go hand in hand.

The Hollywood couple turned heads in New York City this week as they arrived hand-in-hand for the Gold House x OpenTable dinner at Japanese restaurant Wokuni, adding another stylish chapter to their whirlwind The Odyssey press tour.

While Zendaya wowed in a sleek black wrap dress and Christian Louboutin heels, Holland kept things classic in navy sweater and jeans. But it was not just their fashion that had fans talking.

During a recent Wired interview, Holland delivered one of the tour’s most memorable moments when asked whether Athena, Zendaya’s character, had romantic feelings for Odysseus.

“Did Athena love Odysseus romantically?” he read before answering with a grin, “No, because she’s married to me.”

Zendaya has also been sharing sweet behind-the-scenes memories from the Christopher Nolan epic.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed she initially thought Holland was the only one joining the cast.

“I mean, he’s the best, and he deserves this,” she said. “And I was just so excited.”

The surprise came when Holland encouraged her to revisit the script.

“Read this again, but with Athena in mind,” he told her.

Her reaction? Pure disbelief.

“Yo, stop it right now,” Zendaya laughed.

Between affectionate jokes, coordinated style moments and genuine support for each other's careers, the couple has quietly become the unofficial MVPs of The Odyssey rollout—proving that sometimes the best love story isn't just on screen.

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17.