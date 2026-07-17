Jesy Nelson in tears as she reveals more operations for her twin daughters

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord

Jesy Nelson was moved to tears as she shared a new health update on her daughters, saying their battle with SMA is 'never ending, life changing situation,' that never gets easier.

The singer, 35, revealed in January that her 14-month-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord.

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the release of her new Prime Video documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life Changing on Friday, the star opened up about the reality of her day to day.

'I wish I could say, "Oh, it's easier now," but it's not. And that's the really heartbreaking thing about this diagnosis. It's not like, "oh, they get their treatment and then it all goes away."

'It's a never-ending, life-changing situation.'Jesy then revealed Story has now been diagnosed with scoliosis which means she will need an operation every six months.

Meanwhile, the twins are also facing difficulties with their feeding tubes, which have been causing trauma to their noses and throats.

She explained: 'They're having an operation soon because obviously they're on feeding tubes and the girls basically keep pulling them out because they're causing so much trauma to their nose and throat.

'So they've now got to have an operation where the food goes into their tummy, because they can't have this tube down their throat anymore because it's causing so much trauma.

'And then Story, she's got scoliosis and she's going to have to eventually have an operation on her spine, and she'll have to have that done every six months.'

In June, Jesy revealed she'd been left 'heartbroken and outraged' as she vowed to 'keep on fighting' after attending Parliament for the MPs' debate on SMA screening from birth.