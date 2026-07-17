 
Geo News

Ariana Grande takes moving decision for Ricky Alvarez after rekindling romance

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez started dating in 2015 and separated in late 2016

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 17, 2026

Ariana Grande takes moving decision for Ricky Alvarez after rekindling romance
Ariana Grande takes moving decision for Ricky Alvarez after rekindling romance

Ariana Grande appears to be letting her music tell a brand-new love story.

After weeks of speculation, the pop superstar has seemingly made one heartfelt decision following her reunion with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez–she’s rewriting the lyrics of Thank U, Next to reflect where their relationship stands today.

Fans first noticed the change during her Eternal Sunshine Tour, when Grande swapped the famous line, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” for a series of increasingly personal versions. 

Most recently, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back,” sending concertgoers into a frenzy.

The emotional nod came just as reports confirmed the pair had rekindled their romance nearly a decade after their 2016 breakup.

As per People magazine, the couple is not rushing into anything despite reconnecting.

“They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life,” a source told the outlet.

The insider added, “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend. She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

The source also revealed that Grande loves how “funny” Alvarez is and that “they have a similar, smart, dry sense of humor.”

Their relationship dates back to 2015, when Alvarez worked as a dancer on Grande’s Honeymoon Tour.

Although they split the following year, fans never forgot their playful chemistry–especially after Ricky famously laughed off his mention in Thank U, Next.

Now, with one lyric change after another, Ariana seems to be making her feelings crystal clear: some love stories really do deserve a second verse.

Make us preferred on Google
Anne Hathaway gets emotional over 'The Odyssey' themed baby gift
Anne Hathaway gets emotional over 'The Odyssey' themed baby gift
Tom Holland's cute Zendaya comment steals the spotlight in NYC
Tom Holland's cute Zendaya comment steals the spotlight in NYC
Anne Hathaway shares exciting update on baby no 03
Anne Hathaway shares exciting update on baby no 03
Junior Andre among star kids approached for reality show inspired by 'The Simple Life'
Junior Andre among star kids approached for reality show inspired by 'The Simple Life'
Kim Kardashian shares heartbreak amid Lewis Hamilton romance
Kim Kardashian shares heartbreak amid Lewis Hamilton romance
Spotify gets slammed for Artificial Intelligence
Spotify gets slammed for Artificial Intelligence
Will Ferrell asks Kim Kardashian's help for one life goal
Will Ferrell asks Kim Kardashian's help for one life goal
‘Saturday Night Live' says goodbye to cast member after 7 seasons
‘Saturday Night Live' says goodbye to cast member after 7 seasons