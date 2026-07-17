Ariana Grande takes moving decision for Ricky Alvarez after rekindling romance

Ariana Grande appears to be letting her music tell a brand-new love story.

After weeks of speculation, the pop superstar has seemingly made one heartfelt decision following her reunion with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez–she’s rewriting the lyrics of Thank U, Next to reflect where their relationship stands today.

Fans first noticed the change during her Eternal Sunshine Tour, when Grande swapped the famous line, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” for a series of increasingly personal versions.

Most recently, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back,” sending concertgoers into a frenzy.

The emotional nod came just as reports confirmed the pair had rekindled their romance nearly a decade after their 2016 breakup.

As per People magazine, the couple is not rushing into anything despite reconnecting.

“They’re not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life,” a source told the outlet.

The insider added, “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend. She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”

The source also revealed that Grande loves how “funny” Alvarez is and that “they have a similar, smart, dry sense of humor.”

Their relationship dates back to 2015, when Alvarez worked as a dancer on Grande’s Honeymoon Tour.

Although they split the following year, fans never forgot their playful chemistry–especially after Ricky famously laughed off his mention in Thank U, Next.

Now, with one lyric change after another, Ariana seems to be making her feelings crystal clear: some love stories really do deserve a second verse.