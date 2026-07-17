Prince Harry 'fulfils' emotional dream with Archie and Lilibet in UK

Prince Harry made an emotional dream finally came true in the presence of his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and no, it is not a meeting with King Charles.

According to a royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duke of Sussex took Meghan Markle and the little Sussexes to the grave of his mother, Princess Diana, at Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire.

In conversation with GB, he said it has been believed that the family of four made a brief stop at Althorp Estate during their controversial UK trip.

"We don't know how long Meghan and the children were over. We assume that they must have visited Althorp and seen Diana's grave," Richard shared.

It was also reported earlier that Harry was seen leaving the estate on Saturday before his final UK engagement, which was the goat yoga session with young people.

However, no details regarding this special visit have been shared by Harry's team.

Also, it was reported earlier that the Duke always wanted his kids to see their grandmother, Diana's last resting place, and it's finally come true.