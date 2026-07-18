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ICE now arresting more than 1,400 people every day

Immigration arrests in the US have climbed to their highest pace yet this year, according to new figures tracking enforcement activity through July

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 18, 2026

ICE now arresting more than 1,400 people every day
ICE now arresting more than 1,400 people every day

United States (U.S.) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have hiked up their efforts and hit record high arrests in July 2026. The data shows that ICE agents have been arresting more than 1,400 people everyday since the month began, setting new highs.

These numbers suggest even more arrests than those made at the start of year when a highly visible surge of agents in Minneapolis was observed. The officers were arresting around 1,264 individuals a day in December and January.

Following the deaths of two American citizens during early 2026, the administration opted for a quieter approach. However, keeping ICE out of headlines didn’t mean that they were going to slow down as data from late June shows arrests surged past 2,000 a day. More than 10,000 people were taken into custody over a single five-day stretch.

However, ICE is not arresting people from streets only as half of the arrests account for people who were already in another law enforcement agency’s custody. This solidifies the government’s claim that the crackdown is focused on dangerous criminals.

This highlights that the Trump administration has no plans of stopping its crackdown against illegal immigrants.

For comparison, ICE was averaging roughly 300 arrests a day in the final stretch of the Biden administration.

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