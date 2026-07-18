Trump’s health concerns take center stage after primetime address

President Donald Trump’s primetime address to the nation on Thursday, July 16, has reignited concerns about his health, with observers pointing to heavily bruised hands.

In his 27-minute speech from the East Room, the 80-year-old president clutched the lectern, revealing thick layers of foundation on deep bruises on the back of both hands.

Earlier, the White House attributed these marks to frequent handshaking.

“The President is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” said White House spokesperson.

Moreover, Trump also stood throughout his Thursday speech, avoiding displaying his often-noticed swollen ankles.

As the 2026 midterm election draws near, the question of Trump's health has become a strong political weapon. His democratic opponents started questioning his fitness for completing his term, and some of his Republican supporters started expressing their concern regarding his evident physical deterioration.

Despite positive results of the physical examination conducted at Walter Reed, netizens referenced video material showing Trump's problems with speaking and walking in public speeches.

Trump, however, contradicted these concerns, touting his cognitive test performance, stating he has taken three times and “aced them all.”

With the mid-term campaigns heating up, Trump's health is bound to be a topic of discussion. While the White House continues to brush off all speculation, the apparent bruising on the President's hands has come to represent the larger issue of his fitness to hold office.