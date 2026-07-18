Lionel Messi breaks silence on ‘crazy’ viral photo with Lamine Yamal

Lionel Messi finally broke his silene on his “crazy” viral photos with Lamine Yamal

On Friday, July 18, a day ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady asked the 39-year-old global sensation about the photos in which he hold the Spanish soccer pro when he was just a baby in 2007.

During a Fanatics Fest in New York City over the weekend, the NFL legend asked, “You guys took this iconic photo, when he was a baby.”

“To be going up against one another in his first World Cup Final and potentially, hopefully not, your last, is very prophetic. What does that picture mean to you?” Brady, 48, questioned in the clip shared by Fox Sports.

“That photo with Lamine is so crazy,” the former Barcelona star admitted. “Because, that’s life, I had a photo with him when he was a baby, and for us to be facing each other in a World Cup, as I said before, it’s crazy, but he’s one of the best in the world at the moment without a doubt, and I wish him the best of luck because his well-being will be Barcelona’s well-being as well.”

The 2022 World Cup champion complimented Yamal, who plays right wing for the Spanish national team, calling him a “huge player” whose career he has followed closely.

“I wish him always the best, and the best for him,” he added in Spanish. “And he is one of the leaders worldwide, at 19 years old, he has his whole career ahead of him.”

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner added that the 19-year-old has the opportunity to “attain something historical” should Spain win the 2026 World Cup final.

Interestingly, more than a decade before facing off in soccer’s biggest match, the two footballers crossed paths during a charity photoshoot at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in 2007, according to ESPN.

Later in 2024 young Spanish player’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, shared it on Instagram with the caption, “The beginning of two legends.”

That year, Yamal, who plays for the La Liga club in Barcelona, served a key role in Spain’s victory over Germany in the 2024 UEFA European Championship and made history as the youngest player to appear in and win the tournament.

It is pertinent to note that the resurfaced images come as Argentina and Spain prepare to face off in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.