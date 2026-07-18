Perseid meteor shower begins tonight: complete California viewing forecast inside

Perseid meteor shower is offering skywatchers a spectacular celestial delight of one of the brightest and fastest meteor showers of 2026.

The Perseid meteor shower is set to dazzle the California skies from July 17 to August 24, 2026.

So be ready stargazers, as it’s not a one-night celestial event, offering plenty of chances to catch a buzzing glimpse.

Let’s find out a complete California viewing forecast here.

If San Francisco’s foggy weather does not come and hinder its way, the chances are skywatchers will be able to catch celestial delight tonight.

The Perseid meteor shower is forecasted to reach its peak overnight August 12 into August 13, 2026.

For those who have missed the chance last night, you need not to worry about as you can still catch it tonight, Saturday, July 18.

For the best viewing spots, folks you need to travel inland to catch the perfect view of the meteors.

As per the forecast, California skies will be at their clearest after the sun goes down, offering the best views east of the Caldecott Tunnel, with clouds to roll in across much of the bay late Saturday and Sunday nights.

High cloud covers linked with Tropical Storm Elida peak next week, making it even harder to see the Perseid shower.

According to the American Meteor Society, these Perseids can produce up to 75 meteors per hour, creating the magical celestial delight.

The celestial phenomenon occurs when Earth passes through the debris of Comet 109/Swift-Tuttle, and space debris emits bright streaks of light as it flies across the night sky.

The Perseid meteor shower’s peak August 12 timeline is ideal as it is falling with the new moon, making the skies darker, offering ideal viewing conditions.