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Best cinema screens alternatives to watch ‘The Odyssey' other than IMAX

As IMAX screenings remain scarce globally, fans are debating the next best way to experience ‘The Odyssey’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 18, 2026

Best cinema screens alternatives to watch ‘The Odyssey’ other than IMAX

Christopher Nolan’s new masterpiece “The Odyssey” hit the cinemas worldwide on July 17, 2026.

The filmmaker shot the epic film entirely with IMAX cameras on 15-perf 70mm film stock, capturing a towering 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

However, this format is available only in a handful of theatres globally that offer the full frame exactly as Nolan intended. This leads the audience to find alternatives to IMAX.

IMAX Laser (Dual 4K)

The most suitable alternative is an IMAX theatre equipped with dual 4K laser projection. These screens are capable of displaying a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, matching the 70mm IMAX frame exactly.

While there’s no 12K+ resolution and the organic film grain of a 70mm print, many viewers argue the difference is negligible. The image remains sharp, colours pop, and the immersive sound system delivers the full IMAX experience.

Other IMAX Screens (1.90:1)

Regular IMAX theatres have an aspect ratio of 1.90:1, whereby the screen takes away a good chunk of the picture. The screen is big enough, as is the sound system, but one cannot enjoy the vertigo effect in Nolan's IMAX format. This choice works well for those who do not need to go hardcore about movies.

70m film (Non-IMAX)

Several independent cinemas screen 70mm film prints that offer the warmth, grain, and texture that only analogue projection can provide. But these screens have an aspect ratio of 2.20:1, cropping even more of the original image than standard IMAX.

Premium large format (VMAX, Xtreme Screen, etc)

While these large format movie screens provide viewers with larger images and improved audio equipment, they display the same old 2.39:1 aspect ratio crop. As such, viewers fail to appreciate the grandeur associated with “The Odyssey.”

Among all, the best suited alternative is IMAX Dual Laser in 1:43:1 or prioritise the one with the aspect ratio of standard IMAX. 

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