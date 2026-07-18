Is GTA 6 set for another delay? Top Rockstar insider weighs in on November 2026 release

GTA 6, a.k.a. Grand Theft Auto 6, the most-anticipated game of the decade, is reaching feverish hype after Rockstar confirmed pre-orders from June 25.

Amid the buzzing excitement among GTA fans, experts and industry insiders have weighed in if GTA 6 can get another delay.

A gaming insider, Jason Schreier, who is credited with reporting the first GTA 6 leaks back in 2022, expressed cautious optimism.

He detailed a key context in January 2026 at a time when pre-orders were still unheard of.

Schreier explained he can't rule out another delay on the grounds that Rockstar has not yet finished essential content for the game, indicating that content development is still in progress, not just fixing bugs.

While highlighting the critical point many might have missed so far, Take-Two Interactive’s fiscal year lasts until March 2027, which provides a cushion for the publisher to make final adjustments.

If we take it into account on purely theoretical basis, it means Rockstar could announce another GTA 6 delay into early 2027 with little effect on Take-Two’s revenue projections.

Schreier’s previous reporting on Rockstar coverage provides enough depth into his claim, so whenever he spills the beans, it means business.

So far, there’s no official word from GTA 6's official developer, Rockstar regarding the delay that has come to light, and GTA 6 is slated for release on November 19, 2026.