The Odyssey's latest surprise is winning over fans

Funko has given The Odyssey fans something new to get excited about.

The company has revealed a new Pop! figure based on Matt Damon's character from Christopher Nolan's hit film.

The new figure arrives while The Odyssey continues to do well in cinemas. The movie has become one of the biggest films of the year and is still pulling biggest crowds.

Funko shared the first look at the collectible on Instagram as it did not take long for fans to react. Many, however, said they wanted to add it to their collection straight away.

Some comments read, "I NEED THIS" and "preordered." Others also hoped the company would make more characters from the film.

One fan wrote, "We need Agamemnon with the black armour, that'd be so cool!" Another asked Funko to release more figures from House of the Dragon.

According to Variety, The Odyssey made $124.5 million at the US box office during its opening weekend.

The report said it is Christopher Nolan's biggest opening since The Dark Knight Rises and also the third biggest opening of the year.

According to Forbes, the new Odysseus Pop! stands about five inches tall.

It is a little bigger than a normal Funko Pop! because of the large feather on the warrior's helmet.