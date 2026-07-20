Rachel Zegler, Penn Badgley attend Ariana Grande's 'eternal sunshine' tour

Zegler, 25, and Badgley, 39, are set to star together in the psychological thriller 'NDA'

Rachel Zegler and Penn Badgley are getting to know each other better as they prepare to share the screen.

The Hunger Games alum and the You star attended their mutual friend Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, July 19 — the final night of the pop star’s five-date stop in New York City.

In fan-captured footage circulating online, Zegler, 25, and Badgley, 39, were seen taking a selfie with a fan. The duo are set to star together in the upcoming psychological thriller NDA, alongside Tony Award nominee Amy Ryan.

The Gossip Girl actor has remained close with Grande ever since appearing on the 2024 music video for her song, the boy is mine.

Zegler, meanwhile, has been open about how Grande, 33, supported her through her darkest days. The West Side Story actress even took to Instagram after the concert to share a heartfelt thank-you to the pop icon.

“There is no one lovelier, kinder, more talented, more thoughtful… the list goes on and on,” Zegler, 25, wrote alongside a picture of Grande, 33, floating on stage as part of her performance of Supernatural.

“This woman has shown up for me in times where I didn't think anyone would even want to,” Zegler continued. “And to see her in a stadium filled with people who love her is beyond validating for all of us who know her heart.”

“It’s the best to see you shine… Ily my sister @arianagrande,” she concluded her message.

Zegler has previously opened up about Grande’s support during the massive backlash she received over her press run for the Snow-White live action remake.

“She reached out to me — kind of apropos of nothing — and was like, ‘If you need anything, I am here,” she told Allure in March 2025. “She is so deeply kind. She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that.”