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Meghan returns to 'shock' King Charles as Oprah Winfrey drops clarification

Oprah Winfrey reacts to Meghan Markle 'controversial' remark on royal family

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Published July 22, 2026

Oprah Winfrey issues fresh statement on Meghans true feelings for royals
Oprah Winfrey issues fresh statement on Meghan's true feelings for royals

Meghan Markle's shocking statement has not only returned to 'haunt' the Sussexes but also the royal family, especially in light of King Charles' strict conditions for any future reunion.

Oprah Winfrey recently appeared in a Vanity Fair interview, reacting to a clip of her bombshell interview with the Duchess of Sussex, which at the time sent shockwaves through the Palace.

The old clip, which once again sparked online discussion, featured Prince Harry's wife speaking about how she was 'silenced' after her royal marriage.

Meghan said, "I’ve always valued independence. I have always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights.

"I mean, that’s the sad irony of the last four years: I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then I was silent."

In response, Oprah said, "Were you silent? Or were you silenced?"

"The latter," Meghan replied.

Now, the renowned television personality clarified why she stressed the 'were you silenced' claim.

"I don’t know where the hell that came from. Whoop. Okay. I wanted to be clear because: was she silenced? Were people telling her not to talk? That’s why I said that," Oprah said.

The author said that she asked for better clarification.

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