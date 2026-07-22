Prince Harry’s stunt causes ‘dangerous situation’ for King Charles

King Charles appeared to have taken all the major precautions as he “orchestrated” the meeting at Highgrove House this month to finally reunite with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex, who was initially set to arrive to the UK with his family, had to make urgent changes to his itinerary as he was not provided with police protection for his family.

The meeting still happened and reports have claimed that Harry will still be pursuing the security case because he wants to make more visits with his family back to his home country.

However, the royal biographer Robert Jobson warns that this causes a big problem for the King.

“I think that he’s been blinded by a father’s love of the son,” he told Royalist host Tom Sykes. “I think he’s impacted by the fact that he’s living with cancer, without doubt. And that the emotion is there to see his grandchildren.”

He urged that the King needs to “wise up” as Harry appears in financial strain and is also looking to improve his brand image. Robert insisted that Harry is “sucking up to his father again” and this is a “very dangerous situation”.

Robert claimed that Harry is playing the long game and Charles has allowed a “slow creep” of his younger son to come back into the royal fold, which is not something that many people, including the Britons appreciate.

While there are some mixed opinions of how Britons feel about Harry, there is a clear discomfort among the royals about bringing the Sussexes back, especially with Prince William and Princess Kate.

The expert emphasised that Charles is not just Harry’s ‘pa’ and Archie and Lilibet’s grandpa but he is the King.

“[Charles] is there as a guardian and also a steward to the crown for his other son, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne.”