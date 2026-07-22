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King Charles gives honour to Princess Anne as she concludes crucial task

Buckingham Palace drops new video for Princess Anne after major mission at King Charles’s behest

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 22, 2026

King Charles gives honour to Princess Anne as she concludes crucial task
King Charles gives honour to Princess Anne as she concludes crucial task 

Buckingham Palace shared an update as Princess Anne returned home to jump right back into work after major twist that took place last week.

King Charles acknowledged the efforts of his loyal sister, who had undertaken an important task on his behalf, as he handled family matters. The Princess Royal took on the Asia tour, which included visits to South Korea and Thailand, with her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

It was around the same time the monarch had reunited with his younger son Prince Harry and his family – Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Knowing that this was an important meeting, Anne filled in for the King to handle diplomatic matters for him. As the tour proved to be successful, King Charles honoured Anne and expressed gratitude to everyone who welcomed her.

“A look back at The Princess Royal's visit to the Republic of Korea and Thailand, recognising the enduring importance of international partnership, innovation and service,” the statement read.

They highlighted that commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River, meeting Korean War veterans, to celebrating collaboration in education, science, health, culture and industry.

In Thailand, Anne shed light on initiatives supporting young people, women in STEM, global health security and cultural exchange, as well as undertaking engagements with members of the Royal Family of Thailand.

Her efforts were important in “strengthening ties between the UK and both nations”. The message concluded, “Thank you to all those who welcomed Her Royal Highness during the visit.”

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