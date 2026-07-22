 
Geo News

Prince Harry's new mission hits fresh headwinds over hypocrisy debate

Prince Harry’s 2019 message resurfaces

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 22, 2026

Prince Harry’s new mission hits fresh headwinds over hypocrisy debate

Prince Harry’s sustainable travel initiative Travalyst has appointed Professor Graham Miller as its new director.

Miller previously worked as a lecturer at the University of Surrey and has been outspoken about the impact of frequent flying, once comparing the way people boast about air travel to bragging about driving after drinking.

“There was a time when mentioning on a Monday that you’d just flown back from Milan or New York made you sound sophisticated,” he said in 2020.

“Now it’s like boasting that you drank five pints and drove home.”

His appointment comes as Travalyst continues its mission to encourage more sustainable choices across the tourism industry, seven years after Harry founded the organisation in 2019 with the aim of reducing travel’s environmental impact.

However, the initiative has faced criticism since its launch, with critics questioning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s own travel choices.

In 2019, the couple faced backlash after using private jets on several occasions, including trips during a period when Harry was publicly urging people to consider the environmental impact of their actions.

Responding to the criticism at the time, Harry acknowledged that nobody was perfect and said people could “do better”, while also explaining that security concerns sometimes influenced decisions involving his family’s travel arrangements.

Make us preferred on Google
Experts laud Prince William, Princess Kate as they embrace what's next
Experts laud Prince William, Princess Kate as they embrace what's next
The Duchess of Edinburgh cheers Wales' biggest rural celebration
The Duchess of Edinburgh cheers Wales' biggest rural celebration
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic visit abroad after Harry's message
King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic visit abroad after Harry's message
King Charles 'praises' Prince Harry olive branch to William: 'Big Change' 
King Charles 'praises' Prince Harry olive branch to William: 'Big Change' 
Future King shares update on Princess health as she undergoes major surgery
Future King shares update on Princess health as she undergoes major surgery
Prince Harry shares two cents on Eton as George begins new chapter
Prince Harry shares two cents on Eton as George begins new chapter
Prince Harry faces new rival in ‘unique circumstance'
Prince Harry faces new rival in ‘unique circumstance'
King Charles removes his shoes to honour faith, unity
King Charles removes his shoes to honour faith, unity