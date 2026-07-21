Will Prince William and Kate attend ‘royal decoy's' Highlands wedding?

A woman once linked to Prince William during his university days has celebrated a milestone of her own, marrying the Duke of Sutherland in Scottish Highlands ceremony.

Bryony Daniels, an events organiser and longtime friend of the Prince of Wales, announced her marriage to Adair Williams, the Duke, by sharing a series of intimate wedding photographs on Instagram over the weekend.

The couple exchanged vows at Strathvaich Lodge, a historic sporting estate in the Scottish Highlands, surrounded by dramatic scenery and family traditions.

Bryony wore a shimmering gold Emilia Wickstead gown paired with a classic white veil, while one of her beloved dogs joined the celebrations. The newlyweds also posed beside a vintage Land Rover before setting off together for their first drive as husband and wife.

Reflecting on the day, Bryony wrote: "One glorious week of being yours, and you mine," joking that the occasion had been "suitably blessed" by the Highlands' famous summer rain.

While the wedding marked a joyful new chapter, Bryony's name will be familiar to many royal watchers because of her connection to Prince William during their time at the University of St Andrews.

In the early 2000s, she was frequently photographed alongside the future King while attending lectures and social events, fuelling widespread media speculation that the pair were romantically involved.

The reports came as William was quietly building a relationship with fellow student Kate, who would later become the Princess of Wales.

Royal commentators have since suggested Bryony unintentionally became a "decoy," with her public appearances alongside William helping to divert attention from his growing romance with Kate during a period of intense media interest.

Bryony has remained largely out of the public eye over the years, pursuing a successful career in event planning while maintaining close ties to Scotland, where Prince William and Princess Catherine first met at St Andrews in 2001.

It has not been confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the wedding, although the couple have links to Scotland.