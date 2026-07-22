Princess Anne marks wonderful milestone for big cause: ‘Means a lot to us'

Princess Anne brightens day for royal fans with special appearance in Wales

Princess Anne dived right back into royal duties as she returned home following an overseas trip in another continent.

Just after two days of her getting home from visiting South Korea and Thailand, the Princess Royal was warmly welcomed to Wales before the royal family heads off to their official summer break at Balmoral. She arrived on Tuesday at the Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran.

Anne was a delight during the visit as she was dressed in bright colours, a pale-yellow jacket over a white top and printed flora red skirt. She was seen speaking to children and interacting with locals, who were glad to welcome her.

She saw how the urban farm is helping children learn about farming and food, animals, wildlife, pollination and sustainability and also how the farm supports volunteering opportunities for the local community.

“It has been a great honour to welcome The Princess Royal to the farm and show her around our beautiful site in the middle of Cwmbran,” Jac Griffiths, Farm Manager, said about the royal visit.

“The interest shown by Her Royal Highness means a lot to us, so today has been another wonderful milestone in the first year of the farm.”