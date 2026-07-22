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Princess Kate reveals the reality of ‘chemo brain' as patients face cognitive challenges

Princess Kate shares simple hobby that supported her cancer journey

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Web Desk
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Published July 22, 2026

Princess Kate reveals the reality of ‘chemo brain as patients face cognitive challenges

The Princess of Wales has opened up about how a simple creative activity helped her cope during her cancer treatment.

Kate revealed that colouring became a therapeutic escape when she found it difficult to focus on reading or other everyday tasks.

During a visit to the Christie cancer care hospital last month, Catherine spoke with patients about the mental and physical challenges she experienced while undergoing chemotherapy. 

In newly surfaced footage shared on social media, she explained that concentration was one of the biggest struggles she faced during treatment.

“I don’t know about you, but I didn’t have the ability to read or really focus on anything,” the Princess told fellow patients.

She said the activity appealed to her because it was not about creating a perfect result, but simply about enjoying the process. 

“It was just a way of playing and losing yourself,” she explained, adding that it did not require “an end product or an end finished piece.”

Catherine’s experience reflects a challenge faced by many cancer patients, commonly known as “chemo brain” or “chemo fog”. 

The condition can cause difficulties with memory, focus and mental clarity during treatment. 

Experts, including those at the Mayo Clinic, note that several factors may contribute, including the effects of treatment, stress, pain and disrupted sleep.

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